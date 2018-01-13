Lakeland Currents: Fish Management Practices
Our guest for this episode of Lakeland Currents is Doug Schultz, Walker Area Fisheries Supervisor for the Minnesota DNR. Mr. Schultz is also the Co-Chair of the Walleye Technical Committee for the DNR, a working group of fisheries biologists from around the state who focus on ever-changing fish management issues.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More
I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More
JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More