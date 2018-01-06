Lakeland Currents – Explore Minnesota
Lakeland Currents host Ray Gildow welcomes to the program Nicole Lalum, Regional Manager for Explore Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the official state tourism agency, provides travel information on Minnesota, including lodging, attractions, events, free brochures and more. Tourism in Minnesota is a $14 billion industry, thanks in part to Explore Minnesota amplifying the work of numerous organizations and promoting the multitude of recreation opportunities within the state.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More
JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More
Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More
JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More