Lakeland Currents: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s new Menopause Center
Joining us are guests Dr. Christina Kramer, OB/GYN, and Melissa Goble, Nurse Practitioner. Together, they will discuss the new initiative which helps women deal with issues and symptoms caused by
perimenopause and menopause. A goal of the center is to provide patients the education and resources to help in managing their menopause transition.
