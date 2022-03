Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friday, March 11 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Host Jason Edens and his guest Tom Lewandowski (pictured), Orthopedic Physician Assistant at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, discuss the future of automation in medicine.