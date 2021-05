Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Friday, May 28 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Host Jason Edens welcomes Dr. Mark Seeley, former extension climatologist/ meteorologist at the University of Minnesota, and Paul Douglas (pictured), meteorologist & author. Together they will discuss the scientific facts of climate change and the effects it is having here in northern Minnesota