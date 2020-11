Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

November 13 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a conversation with Crow Wing County Planner and Baxter City Councilman Todd Holman. Together they will be discuss the newly created Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail, along with the status of numerous other important trail systems around our region.