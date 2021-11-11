Lakeland PBS

Lakeland Currents – “Brainerd’s Crisis Line & Referral Service”

Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Friday, November 12 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guest, executive director of
the Crisis Line and Referral Service, Mary Marana. Mary explains how they’re there to help
people experiencing a crisis, or before their problems become a crisis. The nonprofit
organization provides mental health support to friends and neighbors in six surrounding
counties.

