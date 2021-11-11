Lakeland Currents – “Brainerd’s Crisis Line & Referral Service”

Friday, November 12 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guest, executive director of

the Crisis Line and Referral Service, Mary Marana. Mary explains how they’re there to help

people experiencing a crisis, or before their problems become a crisis. The nonprofit

organization provides mental health support to friends and neighbors in six surrounding

counties.