Lakeland Currents – “Brainerd’s Crisis Line & Referral Service”

Friday, November 12 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens welcomes executive director of the Crisis Line & Referral Service in Brainerd, MN, Mary Marana. Mary explains how they’re there to help people experiencing a crisis, or before their problems become a crisis. The nonprofit organization provides mental health support to friends and neighbors in six surrounding counties.

If you are located in the Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties, this crisis line is available 24-hours a day and here for you.

They can be reached at 218-828-HELP (4357). For more information, check out their website.