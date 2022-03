Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guest, Shift2Electric Chief EV Educator and Strategist Jukka Kukkonen. Founder Mr. Kukkonen provides insight on the growing industry here in Minnesota as we learn about the electric vehicle market and costs and benefits of the rapidly emerging technology.

Watch Now – Watch it here or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.