January 15 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a discussion about the issues and concerns facing many high school age youth over the past year. Our guests are Joel Roberts, Senior & Student

Council President at Bemidji High School, and Emma True, Senior & Student Council President at Brainerd High School.