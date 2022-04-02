Lakeland Currents – One Watershed, One Plan
Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guests, Cass County Environmental Services Resource Specialist Kelly Condiff and Clean Water Specialist Zachrie Gutknecht for Beltrami County. We learn how Minnesota’s watershed is collectively managed across district lines and public and private properties under a comprehensive plan called, “One Watershed, One Plan”.
Watch Now – Watch it here or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.