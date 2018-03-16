Lakeland Currents: Toward Zero Deaths

In 2003, the Minnesota Departments of Public Safety, Transportation, and Health launched the Toward Zero Deaths initiative, a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to making Minnesota roadways safer. 2018 marks the 15th anniversary of Toward Zero Deaths, or TZD, which aims to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths on Minnesota roads. The program ultimately, aims to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero. While Minnesota’s state agencies have long considered and implemented different traffic-safety initiatives in the years prior to TZD, this program was unique. Here to tell us why are Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp and Lou Tasa, an assistant district engineer in State Aid for District 2 of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.