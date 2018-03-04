Lakeland Currents 1120 – Building Workplaces That Work For Women
On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes Allyson Zimmermann, Executive Director of Catalyst Europe. Catalyst is a global non-profit research and advisory organization that has a large focus on gender equality in workplaces around the world. A native of Minnesota, Ms. Zimmermann explains how companies can create a shift in their internal culture to become more equitable towards the women that work for them.
