Lakeland Currents 1119 – 2018 Legislative Session Preview

The Minnesota Legislature will convene for its regular session on Tuesday, February 20th.

On this episode of Lakeland Currents, we welcome two area legislators to discuss some of the issues and topics expected to be debated and perhaps acted upon before the May 21 deadline.

Rep. Matt Bliss, a Republican from Pennington, represents District 5A. He is a small business owner serving his first term and will be up for re-election this fall. Bliss is the vice chair of the Veterans Affairs committee and also serves on the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Finance committee, the Government Operations and Elections Policy committee, and a subcommittee on Mining, Forestry, and Tourism.

Sen. Justin Eichorn, a Republican from Grand Rapids, represents District 5. He, also, is a small business owner serving his first term, but as a senator will not be up for re-election until 2020. Eichorn is the vice chair of the E-12 Policy committee and also serves on the following committees: Capital Investment; E-12 Finance; Environment and Natural Resources Finance; and Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance.