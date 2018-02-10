Lakeland Currents 1117 – Revisiting the Brain Gain in Rural Minnesota
On this episode of Lakeland Currents we examine how rural Minnesota communities are reinvigorating their social and economic sectors by attracting more residents with valuable work and educational experience. Our guests for this episode are Ben Winchester, from the Extension Center for Community Vitality at the U of M, and Chet Bodin, from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
