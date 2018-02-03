Lakeland Currents 1116 – Pressures in Coaching Youth Athletics
On this episode of Lakeland Currents we’ll take a look into the realities of coaching youth athletics and the pressures that go along with taking on that high profile role in communities. Our guests are Garry Grewe, JV basketball coach in Pequot Lakes, and Stephanie Carlson, varsity volleyball coach in Park Rapids.
