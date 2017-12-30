Lakeland Currents: Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation
We take a look into the work of the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation. Our guests are Karl Samp, Executive Director, and Board member Tom Anderson. The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF), established in 1998, seeks to link donors with the needs of their community – and beyond – by creating permanent endowments that create a lasting impact.
