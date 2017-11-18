Lakeland Currents 1105 – Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities
On this episode of Lakeland Currents, we examine a unique educational program in our area. Staples-Motley and Wadena-Deer Creek High Schools, along with area business leaders, have collaborated to give eight high school students a unique opportunity. These students are participating in the first Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) class. The CEO program is designed to give high school juniors and seniors a jump-start on learning how to become successful entrepreneurs and small-business owners. Guests include Cindi Koll – CEO Class facilitator, Molly Lindgren, student, Staples Motley High School, and Lucas Doyle, student, Wadena Deer Creek High School.
