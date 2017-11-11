Lakeland Currents 1104 – Fish Management In Local Lakes
On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes Marc Bacigalupi, Brainerd Area Fisheries Supervisor. Together, they will discuss the status of the fisheries around the Brainerd lakes area, and the unique challenges affecting them from both environmental and anglers perspectives.
