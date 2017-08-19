Lakeland Currents 1026 – Face It TOGETHER

The American Medical Association first classified addiction as a disease sixty years ago, yet it has been reported that 90 percent of people suffering from addiction will not seek help in any given year. 75 percent will never seek help or treatment. But there is a nonprofit organization in the area that is seeking to change that. Face It Together Bemidji opened last year, providing recovery coaching and support services to those suffering from addiction and to the loved ones of those with addictions.

On this episode of Currents, we welcome to the program Margot Kelsey, the executive director of Face It Together Bemidji, and Warren Larson, president of the Face It Together Bemidji board of directors. Together, they are going to tell us all about the organization and how it is fostering long-term wellness throughout the community.