Lakeland Currents 1023 – Great River Rescue

Approximately 70 million dogs and 36 million cats are owned by Americans and kept as household pets, according to statistics from the American Veterinary Medical Association. But what about those animals that have no home? About 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Locally, Great River Rescue is the shelter in Bemidji that houses homeless cats and dogs from the region, providing care for the animals as they seek their forever homes. Since its inception in 1977, the shelter has helped more than 10,000 animals. To help us learn more about Great River Rescue and its operations, host Bethany Wesley welcomes to the program Brandon Mustful, its executive director, and Terri Ball, its board chair.