DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Lakeland Currents 1023 – Great River Rescue

Approximately 70 million dogs and 36 million cats are owned by Americans and kept as household pets, according to statistics from the American Veterinary Medical Association.  But what about those animals that have no home? About 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.  Locally, Great River Rescue is the shelter in Bemidji that houses homeless cats and dogs from the region, providing care for the animals as they seek their forever homes. Since its inception in 1977, the shelter has helped more than 10,000 animals.  To help us learn more about Great River Rescue and its operations, host Bethany Wesley welcomes to the program Brandon Mustful, its executive director, and Terri Ball, its board chair.

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Richard Ketring said

Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More

Billie Strong said

Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More

Recent Show

0

Profiles – Lance Benson

Lance Benson talks about some of the changes you have to make when becoming a solo artist.
Posted on May. 11 2017

Recently Added

Expect Lane Closures On Monday In Bemidji

Posted on May. 12 2017

Twin Cities Woman Awarded Nearly $1 Million Dollars In Sex Trafficking Case

Posted on May. 12 2017

Three New Measles Cases Reported In Crow Wing County

Posted on May. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.