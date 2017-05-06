Lakeland Currents 1022 – Eye Health and Maintaining Good Eyesight

On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes Dr. Seth Dokken, Optometrist at the Staples Eye Clinic. Together, they will be discussing eye health and the steps you can take to protect your vision. In particular, they will examine three of the more common eye diseases and conditions – cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration. Through new prevention and surgical techniques, eye diseases like these can often be diagnosed early and treated successfully.