Lakeland Currents 1018 – High School Career Academies
On this next episode of Lakeland Currents, host Bethany Wesley welcomes Judy Richer, the coordinator of Bridges Career Academies in the Brainerd area, and Jen Voge, the coordinator of Bemidji Career Academies at Bemidji High School. Together, they will discuss how high schools throughout the region are helping their students explore potential career paths through Career Academies. Career Academies provide coursework and real-world workplace experiences for students who want to learn more about, observe, and, in many cases actually acquire, the foundational skills necessary to obtain employment and thrive within a specific industry.
