Lakeland Currents 1017 – Community Planning After Natural Disasters

Ray Gildow welcomes Dan Frank from the Initiative Foundation, Nancy Beers, from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and Brian Curtice, from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Together, they will discuss how communities can come together to rebuild after natural disasters, such as tornadoes and floods. Planning for long term recovery after natural disasters can be very complicated for communities, so our guests will explore the different resources and plans of action available in our region.

