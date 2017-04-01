Lakeland Currents 1017 – Community Planning After Natural Disasters
Ray Gildow welcomes Dan Frank from the Initiative Foundation, Nancy Beers, from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and Brian Curtice, from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Together, they will discuss how communities can come together to rebuild after natural disasters, such as tornadoes and floods. Planning for long term recovery after natural disasters can be very complicated for communities, so our guests will explore the different resources and plans of action available in our region.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More
Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More
It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More