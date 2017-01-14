Lakeland Currents 1009 – Economic Overview
On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes Brigid Tuck, Economic Impact Analyst with the University of Minnesota Extension. Together they discuss how communities utilize economic data and research to expand and enhance their local business development. Also, they focus on the economic diversity that is unique to our region and how to best make targeted investments to support communities.
