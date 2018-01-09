There is a lot to be said about a name, and when branding a name for a television station, the name usually reflects its location, its programming, and its viewers. Beginning today, Lakeland Public Television made the switch to Lakeland PBS, a name change that bridges the gap between the network and its local affiliate.

Since the station first went on the air, there has been a series of different names and logo changes over the years, each time reflecting a key point in the life of Lakeland PBS. This new name change comes at a time when many television affiliates have aligned themselves with their parent network. Lakeland PBS is one of many public television stations that has made the switch.

While the name has changed, the classic Lakeland “L” logo will remain, but now it will incorporate its parent network. And while the look and name has changed over the years, one thing hasn’t: the continued promise to provide quality local programming.