Lake Shore Police Chief Steve Sundstrom Retires After 22 Years in Role

After serving his community for over 30 years, Lake Shore Police Chief Steve Sundstrom is clocking out one final time. A retirement party was held for the departing officer today.

Sundstrom has been a part of the law enforcement community in the Brainerd Lakes Area since 1990. Sundstrom first worked for the Pequot Lakes Police Department before becoming Lake Shore’s chief of police in 2003.

Despite leaving the force, Sundstrom says he will remain an active part of the community.

“Even though I’m retired as a police officer here and as your police chief, I’m still going to live in Lake Shore, I’ll still be involved in the community,” he said. “And I just look forward to having that little slower pace in life, but yet I’ll still be actively involved in the community, for sure.”

Sgt. Mike Heldt will be taking over the role of police chief in Lake Shore starting tomorrow, April 1st.