Lake of the Woods Tourism Director Named MN Tourism Professional of The Year

Ryan BowlerMar. 3 2022

The executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism was recently recognized for his work in the state.

On Tuesday, the Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference highlighted awards and achievements for different members of the state tourism industry. Lake of the Woods Tourism Executive Director Joe Henry was named Tourism Professional of the Year for his work on behalf of the Minnesota tourism industry.

In addition to serving on local industry boards and commissions, Henry has brought major global events to Minnesota and created key alliances with the Minnesota DNR. Henry also works with media outlets, along with different development groups and organizations, to spotlight Minnesota tourism.

Also recognized were Brady Laudon, assistant director at Visit Bemidji, who was given the Emerging Leader award, and Dean Beattie, who has been the face of Bemidji’s Tourist Information Center for years and was given the Customer Service award.

