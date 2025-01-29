Jan 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Lake of the Woods Ice Guide Suffers Serious Injuries After Explosion

Cj Davis Fish

CJ Davis (Courtesy: LOTW Sleepers)

A Lake of the Woods ice guide suffered serious injuries after an explosion on shore last week.

CJ Davis works for LOTW Sleepers, and according to a Facebook post from the company, Davis was attempting to light the pilot on the furnace in their building next to the shop when it unexpectedly blew up.

Davis sustained burns on his hands and face and has been flown to Regions Hospital Burn Unit in St. Paul for treatment. He suffered second- and third-degree burns from the explosion, according to a message on a GoFundMe page set up to support him and his family.

