Lake of the Woods Foods Begins $2.5 Million Renovation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kraus-Anderson has begun a $2.5 million renovation and addition at Lake of the Woods Foods located in Baudette, MN.

Designed by Widseth Architects, the 10,670-square-foot project features a new store entrance and numerous interior renovations. A new Caribou coffee kiosk also will be added as part of the renovation and addition to the store.

The store is located at 108 Main Street East in Baudette and is owned by Lindner Hagen Enterprises.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today