Lake of the Woods Foods Begins $2.5 Million Renovation

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 10 2020

Kraus-Anderson has begun a $2.5 million renovation and addition at Lake of the Woods Foods located in Baudette, MN.

Designed by Widseth Architects, the 10,670-square-foot project features a new store entrance and numerous interior renovations. A new Caribou coffee kiosk also will be added as part of the renovation and addition to the store.

The store is located at 108 Main Street East in Baudette and is owned by Lindner Hagen Enterprises.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

