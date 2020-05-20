Lake Country Cares Business Webinar
Lake Country Cares, a new initiative started by the Brainerd lakes Area Business Community, is hosting a live Webinar today from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce officials broke down what will be discussed:
- Learn more about Lake Country Cares, its partners and key messages
- Get up to speed on the “COVID-19 Preparedness Plans” required by the State of Minnesota
- Find out how to add your logo and safety plan to our new website
- Preview free downloadable posters, graphics and promotional products
- Hear ideas and best practices from a panel of small business owners
You can learn more about the event by following the this link
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.