Lake Country Cares Business Webinar

Brad Hamilton — May. 20 2020

Lake Country Cares, a new initiative started by the Brainerd lakes Area Business Community, is hosting a live Webinar today from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce officials broke down what will be discussed:

  • Learn more about Lake Country Cares, its partners and key messages
  • Get up to speed on the “COVID-19 Preparedness Plans” required by the State of Minnesota
  • Find out how to add your logo and safety plan to our new website
  • Preview free downloadable posters, graphics and promotional products
  • Hear ideas and best practices from a panel of small business owners

You can learn more about the event by following the this link

