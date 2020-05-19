Lakeland PBS

“Lake Country Cares” to Promote Reopening Businesses Safely

Nathan Green — May. 18 2020

Business and health care leaders from across the Brainerd Lakes Area came together today to announce the launching of a new initiative to reopen businesses in the area.

The new movement, called “Lake Country Cares,” is a collaborative effort meant to help promote opening up the area’s small businesses safely. The initiative has its own website promoting the latest safety guidelines from the state and how everyone in the business community can help make people feel safe in this pandemic environment.

Nathan Green

