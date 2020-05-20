“Lake Country Cares” Hosting Business Webinar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lake Country Cares, a new initiative started by the Brainerd Lakes Area business community, is hosting a live Webinar today from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce officials broke down what will be discussed:

Learn more about Lake Country Cares , its partners and key messages

, its partners and key messages Get up to speed on the “COVID-19 Preparedness Plans” required by the State of Minnesota

Find out how to add your logo and safety plan to our new website

Preview free downloadable posters, graphics and promotional products

Hear ideas and best practices from a panel of small business owners

You can learn more about the event by following this link.

