Lake Bemidji State Park Working to Reopen After Destructive Storm

One of the hardest hit areas from the destructive storm that passed through Beltrami County Friday night was on the east side of Lake Bemidji, where Lake Bemidji State Park stands. Officials could only find one word to describe the damages to the park: devastating.

“I don’t often use the word ‘devastation’ with natural events, but this really is,” said Cindy Lueth, Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Region 1 Resource Specialist. “I work a lot of storm recoveries; this is probably one of the toughest blowdowns we’ve seen in this area.”

“It was a chore just to get in because of all the downed trees,” stated Lake Bemidji State Park Manager Pete Harrison.

Park officials knew a bad storm was coming and did everything they could to prepare campers and park staff for what was to come.

“We were talking to every camper as they were coming in and checking in for their campsite, telling them what to expect [that night, saying] it could get really bad,” Harrison said. “[We were] directing them to where the severe weather shelters are, and also the fact that we have a weather siren. So when they hear that, that’s their cue to go to a shelter.”

One staff member was even working through the storm to make sure everyone at the park was safe.

“He was busy helping people out and making sure everyone was okay, doing an assessment of the campground and all of our visitors,” added Harrison. “He was actually trapped here. He could not leave, he could not get home, so he stayed the night.”

Park officials met with him in the morning after the storm passed, confirming that he was safe and unharmed. Staff also spent time that morning to assess the damages.

“We’ve got a couple of park buildings that are damaged; nothing too severe,” Harrison elaborated. “It seems like repairs could be made. We might have to decommission one of the buildings, but I think all in all, with the number of buildings we have, we’re very fortunate.”

But the same couldn’t be said for the hundreds of trees that were lost throughout the park.

“We have lost trees that took 200 years to grow, and you’re not going to replace those in any of our lifetimes,” said Lueth.

The park announced it would remain closed for the foreseeable future, but clean-up efforts started almost immediately the morning after the storm passed.

“I started getting phone calls at 6 in the morning to start mounting a response,” added Lueth. “Get in here and help the park open up so we could get people out of their campsites. We were on the ground cutting, I think, by 8:30, 8 o’clock on Saturday.”

Despite the extensive damage, officials are doing everything they can to get the park back open as soon as possible, and they’re proud of the work achieved so far.

“We have about 20 people on the ground right now,” explained Lueth. “There’s a lot of problem trees that are really unsafe. We spend a lot of time going through areas like this where we have tents pitched and campers, and making sure that if we get another large storm, we won’t have stuff damaged in this storm that’s coming down on those those recreational facilities.”

Lake Bemidji State Park will officially reopen on Friday at 4 p.m., but only partially. Park officials say they hope to have day-use areas, the beach, and the overnight campgrounds ready for the public, as well as a few of the trails.

“We’re hoping access to the bog walk will reopen again next week,” added Harrison. “But you know, this is a 1,700-acre park, very extensive trail system. It’s going to take a while to get to all those trails, and we hope the public will be patient with us as we get through this process.”

Updates on the park’s status can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.