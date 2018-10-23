Lake Bemidji State Park To Remain Open During Deer Hunt

Lake Bemidji State Park will remain open during the deer hunt to take place from November 3 to November 6.

Though the park will remain open, visitors are advised to wear blaze orange if they visit while the hunt is in progress.

The special hunt in the park is designed to prevent overpopulation of deer and protect resources, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Visitors to the park during the hunt should stop at the park office for hunt-related information when they arrive. They are also advised to look carefully for hunt-related signage and follow instructions.