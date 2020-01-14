Lakeland PBS

Lake Bemidji State Park To Host “Brrrmidji Kids Can Ice-Fish”

Malaak KhattabJan. 14 2020

As temperatures begin to drop and lakes begin to freeze, it’s no surprise that anglers are out ice fishing. This weekend, Lake Bemidji State Park is hosting Brrrmidji Kids Can Ice-Fish, an event for children eight to 15 years old. If anyone is 18 years or older and is accompanying a child younger than 16 and participating in Take-A-Kid Ice Fishing Weekend, they don’t need to have a fishing license.

Organizers will supply the fishing gear, and they just ask that people come dressed appropriately for the weather and wear waterproof boots for the ice. There will be around four ice houses on the lake, and each one can accommodate up to eight anglers. Officials at Lake Bemidji State Park say they’ve been doing the event for 10 years.

“There’s a lot of kids out there that have never been ice fishing before or even been fishing. And so, we’re holding this event to give kids who normally wouldn’t have the chance to actually go out on the lake and catch some fish,” said Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist Christa Drake.

The event starts on Saturday, January 18 at 1 p.m. Anyone interested can meet at the visitor’s center at Lake Bemidji State Park.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Brainerd Named Number One Winter Fishing Destination In The US By FishingBooker

Lake Bemidji State Park Hosting Winter Survival Escape Room

8th Annual Wreath Making Class Teaches People The Benefits of Making Wreaths

Lake Bemidji State Park Offering A Winter Survival Escape Room

Latest Stories

Hubbard County DAC In Park Rapids Provides Services To Those With Disabilities And Mental Illness

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

In Business: Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Asks Public to Rethink Their Drink

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

One Man Injured During Snowmobile Crash In Wadena County

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

Brainerd Named Number One Winter Fishing Destination In The US By FishingBooker

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

Beltrami County Resident Becomes Victim To Publishers Clearing House Scam

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.