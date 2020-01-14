Lake Bemidji State Park To Host “Brrrmidji Kids Can Ice-Fish”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As temperatures begin to drop and lakes begin to freeze, it’s no surprise that anglers are out ice fishing. This weekend, Lake Bemidji State Park is hosting Brrrmidji Kids Can Ice-Fish, an event for children eight to 15 years old. If anyone is 18 years or older and is accompanying a child younger than 16 and participating in Take-A-Kid Ice Fishing Weekend, they don’t need to have a fishing license.

Organizers will supply the fishing gear, and they just ask that people come dressed appropriately for the weather and wear waterproof boots for the ice. There will be around four ice houses on the lake, and each one can accommodate up to eight anglers. Officials at Lake Bemidji State Park say they’ve been doing the event for 10 years.

“There’s a lot of kids out there that have never been ice fishing before or even been fishing. And so, we’re holding this event to give kids who normally wouldn’t have the chance to actually go out on the lake and catch some fish,” said Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist Christa Drake.

The event starts on Saturday, January 18 at 1 p.m. Anyone interested can meet at the visitor’s center at Lake Bemidji State Park.

