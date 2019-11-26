Lake Bemidji State Park Offering A Winter Survival Escape Room

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Would you survive a winter blizzard if you were lost in a National Forest? A new winter survival escape room at Lake Bemidji State Park is putting guests to the test.

The escape room is available for groups of four to six people. Participants have 60 minutes to complete the challenge by solving a series of puzzles, hints and clues. The program was created by Christa Drake, the State Park’s Naturalist. She says the way the game is set up can help in a real situation.

“The way I set it up, is actually you’re going to be learning some outdoor survival skills along the way. Like, what are the most important steps if you’re in that kind of situation in the middle of the winter, in the woods, even if it’s the summer and you’re lost as well. So, it kind of gives you those ideas of what do we need to do in order to actually survive until we’re found,” Drake said.

The program is going on throughout the month of November.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today