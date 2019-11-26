Lakeland PBS

Lake Bemidji State Park Offering A Winter Survival Escape Room

Malaak KhattabNov. 25 2019

Would you survive a winter blizzard if you were lost in a National Forest? A new winter survival escape room at Lake Bemidji State Park is putting guests to the test.

The escape room is available for groups of four to six people. Participants have 60 minutes to complete the challenge by solving a series of puzzles, hints and clues. The program was created by Christa Drake, the State Park’s Naturalist. She says the way the game is set up can help in a real situation.

“The way I set it up, is actually you’re going to be learning some outdoor survival skills along the way. Like, what are the most important steps if you’re in that kind of situation in the middle of the winter, in the woods, even if it’s the summer and you’re lost as well. So, it kind of gives you those ideas of what do we need to do in order to actually survive until we’re found,” Drake said.

The program is going on throughout the month of November.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

