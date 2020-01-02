Lake Bemidji State Park Hosting Winter Survival Escape Room

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lake Bemidji State Park will be hosting a Winter Survival Escape Room tomorrow, January 2nd from 10 to 11 AM, which will allow you and your friends to discover clues and solve puzzles to escape from the game.

The Winter Survival Escape Room is a themed game where you and your friends are hiking in a national forest on a late October day, and after just a few hours, you all are lost and stuck in a blizzard.

Your group should have at least four to six people and will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge. The challenge will be completed indoors, and you must be 12 or older to participate.

To register, call 218-308-2300. More escape room events are scheduled for January 10th, 24th, and 25th.

