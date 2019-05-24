Lake Bemidji State Park Heads Into Busy Season With New Park Naturalist

Memorial Weekend is here and that means the kickoff to the busy season at Lake Bemidji State Park. This summer season will bring new programs as well as a new naturalist to the popular outdoor destination.

Christa Drake started as the park’s naturalist earlier in May after working in camp programming and research management in the Fond Du Lac community. She will be bringing extensive science and biology experience after receiving her masters in environmental education from the University of Minnesota Duluth. The summer brings an influx of tourists, locals, and outdoor enthusiasts alike to Lake Bemidji State Park and park workers have been busy preparing after a long winter.

“It’s just about getting things cleaned up, getting things prepared for the park. Making it look nice for our guests. Getting everything back up and running again so that’s taking a little time but we’re on track right now,” said Pete Harrison, Lake Bemidji State Park Manager.

“I’ll be introducing a lot of new programs that maybe not have been done before here in the past so that’s fun to look forward to. I’m also working on some new signage to incorporate more Anishinaabe language,” added Drake.

Lake Bemidji State Park is holding a free will-pancake breakfast this Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. to raise money for park activities.