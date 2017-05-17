Lake Bemidji Site Of 2017 College Anglers Championship
Lake Bemidji will host the 2017 Carhatt Bassmaster College Series where top college anglers will compete from across the country.
The event held Aug 10-12 is hosted by Bemidji State University and Visit Bemidji and presented by Bass Pro Shops.
To qualify for the national championship college anglers compete in one of five regionals and in a Wild Card qualifier for a second chance to reach the championship. After three days of competition one team will be named College Series national champions.
“Lake Bemidji and area lakes are naturally connected to multiple waterways that include the Mississippi River,” said Susan Goudge, executive director for Visit Bemidji. “Bemidji, First City on the Mississippi, looks forward to welcoming the fishing teams, families and B.A.S.S. staff to our beautiful community. And, we’d like to wish the best of luck to all the young anglers.”
