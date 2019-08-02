Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Continues Through Saturday

Aug. 1 2019

The Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival is well underway. Saturday, 54 teams will hit Lake Bemidji to compete for the title of dragon boat champion.

This year’s Dragon Boat Festival has been a huge success so far. Last night’s taco fest saw record numbers and today’s cornhole tournament also saw a nice crowd. All of this is – of course – leading up to the big races tomorrow and Saturday.

There is still room to sign up as an individual paddler. All you have to do is come down to the waterfront tomorrow and talk to the organizers.

The races kick of tomorrow with the annual Parade Of Teams. It starts at six at the waterfront.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sanford Health Sees Success With 23rd Annual Taco Fest

Practices Begin For 14th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

14th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Just Around The Corner

Veteran Journeying Down Mississippi River To Bring Awareness To Veterans Treatment Court

Latest Story

Fishing Tips: Transporting Bait

In this week’s Fishing Tips, Ray and Mandy discuss how to properly transport bait.
Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Latest Stories

Fishing Tips: Transporting Bait

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Crow Wing Energized Launches One Vegetable One Community At Crow Wing County Fair

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Law Barring E-Cigarette Use In Indoor, Public Places Goes Into Effect

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

New Details Emerge Over Representative Grossell's Arrest

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Minnesota Agency Overpaid 2 Tribes More Than $25M

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.