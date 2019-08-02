Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Continues Through Saturday

The Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival is well underway. Saturday, 54 teams will hit Lake Bemidji to compete for the title of dragon boat champion.

This year’s Dragon Boat Festival has been a huge success so far. Last night’s taco fest saw record numbers and today’s cornhole tournament also saw a nice crowd. All of this is – of course – leading up to the big races tomorrow and Saturday.

There is still room to sign up as an individual paddler. All you have to do is come down to the waterfront tomorrow and talk to the organizers.

The races kick of tomorrow with the annual Parade Of Teams. It starts at six at the waterfront.