Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast Still Open Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
With many people working from home or unemployed, many are still trying to keep their essential businesses going. While hotel employees across the nation have been laid off, local innkeepers, like those at Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast, are still striving to make sure their businesses run smoothly after this global pandemic slows down.
Since lodging is considered an essential service, Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast is still open, and they are prepared to take all necessary steps to keep everyone safe.
