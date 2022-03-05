Lakeland PBS

Ladyboss Retreat in Nisswa Gives Working Women a Chance to Connect

Ryan BowlerMar. 4 2022

The Ladyboss “FLOW” Retreat, which took place last weekend in Nisswa, gave working women a chance to step away from their busy lives.

Ladyboss began in 2018 as an idea to bring women together to focus on personal and professional development. It has since grown, and recently, the first Ladyboss Retreat in the Brainerd Lakes Area took place.

The retreat took place over three days and gave working women a chance to meet someone new, explore the outdoors, or just learn something new. Many different guest speakers were there to inspire the crowd, and events like dancing, yoga, wine tasting, and even forest bathing took place.

With mental health becoming more of a focus every day, the retreat was also the perfect place for women to relax, unwind, collect their thoughts, and leave all their stress behind. The goal of the retreat was to leave women with wonderful new connections while also have them leaving feeling empowered to take life’s challenges head on.

All information regarding Ladyboss and future events can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Women Entrepreneurs Pitch Their Ideas at “She Leads” Event in Brainerd Area

Amy Hart Named Cuyuna Regional Medical Center CEO

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Curling Club Welcoming Newcomers

Crow Wing County Sheriff Concerned About Influx of Mental Health Calls

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.