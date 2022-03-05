Ladyboss Retreat in Nisswa Gives Working Women a Chance to Connect

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Ladyboss “FLOW” Retreat, which took place last weekend in Nisswa, gave working women a chance to step away from their busy lives.

Ladyboss began in 2018 as an idea to bring women together to focus on personal and professional development. It has since grown, and recently, the first Ladyboss Retreat in the Brainerd Lakes Area took place.

The retreat took place over three days and gave working women a chance to meet someone new, explore the outdoors, or just learn something new. Many different guest speakers were there to inspire the crowd, and events like dancing, yoga, wine tasting, and even forest bathing took place.

With mental health becoming more of a focus every day, the retreat was also the perfect place for women to relax, unwind, collect their thoughts, and leave all their stress behind. The goal of the retreat was to leave women with wonderful new connections while also have them leaving feeling empowered to take life’s challenges head on.

All information regarding Ladyboss and future events can be found on their website.

