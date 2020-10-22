Lab Performance Issue in Sioux Falls Leads to False Positive COVID-19 Tests

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Sioux Falls lab issue has led to a number of indeterminate COVID-19 tests in the area, with some false positives affecting Bemidji specifically.

The incorrect tests were a result of a performance issue with a lab analyzer, affecting those getting a test between Oct. 11 and 13. Those affected have been notified. In the northern Minnesota area, it is estimated to have affected fewer than 50 people.

While the indeterminate tests are an inconvenience, Dr. David Wilcox of Sanford Health in Bemidji explains they are not all necessarily false positives. Those who received indeterminate tests have all been contacted by their primary care physicians and are being advised on a case-to-case basis for retesting.

