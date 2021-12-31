Kubiak’s Family Foods in Bagley Under New Ownership

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After 49 years being in business in Bagley, Kubiak’s Family Foods will be officially changing ownership as of Thursday, December 30. Mason Brothers Wholesale Grocery, based in Wadena, has purchased the business from previous owner Keith Kubiak.

The grocery store will not have a name change and all staff will stay on board. But as far as changes go, there will be one big change, and that’s Keith Kubiak himself, who is excited to pursue other possibilities. The grocery store has had a connection to the Kubiak family since it opened in Bagley back in 1973.

When asked about other ventures and the possibility of leaving Minnesota, Kubiak told Lakeland News that Bagley is his home, and that he’s not going anywhere.

Kubiak stated that his children Carl and Josie both had different plans for their future, so with no fourth generation to take over, Kubiak approved having Mason Brothers move forward with purchasing the store.

New owner Duke Harrison says that he is excited to be a part of the Bagley community, and that he’s looking forward to continuing the growth of Kubiak family traditions.

