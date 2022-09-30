Kristen McRae to Take Over as First Female Bemidji HS Athletics Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Kristen McRae accepted the position of Bemidji High School activities director this morning, becoming the first-ever woman to take on the role at the school. McRae will be taking over for current BHS activities director Troy Hendricks, who will be retiring from his role in December.

McRae is a long-time swimming coach for both the boys and girls programs at Bemidji, working hand-in-hand with Bemidji girls swimming head coach Woody Leindecker. McRae became the Bemidji boys swimming head coach in 2015.

McRae was a collegiate swimmer at the University of Nebraska. In 1988, she was an All-American on the Huskers 400-medley relay team.

