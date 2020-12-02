Kringle Market Opens for 6th Season at Crossing Arts Alliance

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd opened its seasonal shop for the sixth straight year on Nov. 13. Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 12 people can be in the building at a time. Lisa Jordan, president of Crossing Arts Alliance, says anyone who wishes for a private look around the shop can do so by reserving spots on Tuesday through Friday after 5pm.

