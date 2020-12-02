Lakeland PBS

Kringle Market Opens for 6th Season at Crossing Arts Alliance

Chris BurnsDec. 1 2020

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd opened its seasonal shop for the sixth straight year on Nov. 13. Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am-5pm and Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 12 people can be in the building at a time. Lisa Jordan, president of Crossing Arts Alliance, says anyone who wishes for a private look around the shop can do so by reserving spots on Tuesday through Friday after 5pm.

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

