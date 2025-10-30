Oct 30, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Kresha Will Not Seek Reelection to the Minnesota House of Representatives

kresha cg

Little Falls Republican Ron Kresha has announced he is not seeking reelection next year in District 10A. Kresha says he has been honored to serve the district for seven terms, but has decided it is time to step aside to direct his attention to his family and new grandchild. Two candidates have so far announced plans to run for the seat, Bernie Penner of Brainerd, and Brian Lindquist of Little Falls.

