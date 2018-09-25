Kraus-Anderson To Build $2 Million Building For Bemidji Ambulance Service

Kraus-Anderson of Bemidji announced today that it will construct a new $2 million building for Bemidji Ambulance Service.

The building will feature six ambulance bays, 12 staff sleeping rooms, two living rooms, two sitting rooms, three offices, and four restrooms with showers.

Bemidji Ambulance Service is the largest privately owned ambulance service in Minnesota and responds to more than 4,800 calls each year.

Construction is is underway and is expected to be completed in early 2019.