Koochiching County Abduction Suspect Arrested Near Bemidji

Koochiching County Abduction Suspect Arrested Near Bemidji

Sep. 5 2017
*Press release from Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, September 1, 2017 approximately 7:06 PM, Beltrami County Deputies assisted the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office in investigating an alleged abduction that had occurred earlier in the day in International Falls, Minnesota.

Information received was that a male subject, later identified as Joshua M. Smith, age 31 of Blackduck, MN, had taken his ex-girlfriend against her will, and she was allegedly being held at a residence in the 24000 block of Three Mile Rd NE in Hornet Township. Hornet Township is located approximately 30 miles northeast of Bemidji, Minnesota.

Upon arrival in the area, deputies located the female walking away from the residence where she was allegedly being held. Subsequent interviews and the collection of evidence established probable cause to seek a search warrant, which was granted and served at the residence in Hornet Township.

Smith was arrested at the residence and transported to the Beltrami County Detention Center where he is currently being held pending formal criminal charges from the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.

Assisting Deputies from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, Blackduck Police Department, and Minnesota Department Natural Resources Division of Enforcement.

